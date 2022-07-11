White box van sought in Cherokee County after pedestrian seriously injured

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Deputies in Cherokee County are looking for a white Chevrolet or GMC box van that is suspected of striking a pedestrian on Monday.

It happened at approximately 3:13 p.m. on Bells Ferry Road just south of Highway 92 near the entrance of the Walden Pond apartment complex.

The female pedestrian, who has not been identified, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who recognizes the van or has any information on the accident is asked to call investigators at 470-281-8032.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.