2 Arrested, 3 More Wanted in Douglasville Shopping Center Murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man last week in the Douglas Commons Shopping Center.

According to Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks, 29-year-old Janaya Campbell is in custody in the Calhoun County Jail, and 26-year-old Ismael Gomez is in custody in the Dougherty County Jail for charges related to the shooting death of 21-year-old Angel Felix.

Felix was shot July 6 during an alleged drug deal in the parking lot near McDonald’s, according to Douglasville Police Detective Sean Williams.

Felix, who was from Glendale, Arizona, was visiting family in Edison when he traveled with three other suspects to Douglasville, police said.

Authorities said a large amount of cash and drugs were recovered at the crime scene.

The three traveled to Douglasville in a silver Toyota Camry to make a drug sale, according to police.

A fourth person, Kevin Martinez, was also allegedly in the vehicle, and police are still trying to locate him.

Police said the bullet-ridden vehicle was recovered in South Georgia and returned to the Douglasville Police Department Friday.

Warrants have been issued for the arrests of Abel Santiago, Ovicel Santiago, and Victor Maldonado, for their involvement in Felix’s death, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact Detective Williams at 678-293-1747.

“In this criminal act, our investigators and crime scene technicians did an excellent job doing what they were trained to do – working for you, the citizens of Douglasville, to be sure these people are found and brought to justice,” Sparks said.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.