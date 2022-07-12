Alpharetta city council votes to discontinue curbside glass recycling services

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Alpharetta city council voted to discontinue curbside glass recycling due to inconsistent services from the current vendor.

The decision was made at Monday’s meeting, much to the disappointment of some residents.

Margaret Culver said the council should have had a solution so they could keep recycling glass in the city.

“That’ll be a lot of glass that doesn’t get recycled during the time it’s going to take them to find another answer,” she said. “They could have done it monthly, had a smaller crew of people picking up the glass.”

But city leaders said they are looking for solutions.

“We’re not running away from it, we’re just saying not right now in the current form that it exists,” Councilman Dan Merkel said.

The end of the service also means a reduction in the monthly cost of sanitation services.

Council members also noted that there are residents who wouldn’t mind the curbside glass recycling program coming to an end.

“They were in favor of not spending $4 on something they don’t use or $48 a year,” Councilman John Hipes said. “Or when they’re seniors on fixed incomes and aren’t even capable of taking things to the curb … something they never use.”

The program will end in August and customers will be refunded or credited for the pro-rata savings.

According to the city, Alpharetta is one of a few local governments that still has a glass recycling program.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.