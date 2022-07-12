Atlanta Braves and Make-A-Wish grant wish for young leukemia survivor

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves and Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up on Monday to make a young Braves fan’s wish come true.

Atlanta native Jake Kowalzyk is a huge fan. When he was 10, he found out that he had leukemia. That’s when the fight for his life started.

During some of his darkest days, watching the Braves got his mind off cancer.

It took a few years but the cancer is now gone, leaving him with one wish instead of two. That wish came true on Monday.

Kowalzyk arrived at Truist Park in a limo and got to wear a World Series ring. He also signed a one-day contract with the Atlanta Braves.

He toured the clubhouse and met his teammates. Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson made sure Jake was the star of the show after going through years of uncertainty.

Kowalzyk went to batting practice with the team and saw his favorite player, Austin Riley, up close. He was even named honorary captain.

Jake isn’t just a baseball fan. He also plays it. He’s a first baseman and he played this summer for the first time in a long time.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.