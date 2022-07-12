Atlanta hemp stores call for release of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s hemp industry is rallying behind WNBA star Brittney Griner after the Phoenix Mercury player pled guilty before a Russian court to cannabis possession charges.

The rally is a call on elected officials to bring Griner home as she faces a possible 10-year prison sentence.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested in mid-February for allegedly carrying cannabis oil while returning to play in Russia.

In early July, Griner wrote a letter to the White House pleading for help getting back to the US, adding that she was “terrified” she might be imprisoned forever.

The White House National Security Council confirmed the White House has received Griner’s letter.

An Atlanta hemp store owner says many professional athletes use hemp as a holistic remedy for anxiety and other medical ailments.

