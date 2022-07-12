Atlanta PD arrests violent repeat offender, blasts court system on social media

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is calling out the court system on social media after they arrested a violent repeat offender.

According to APD, they were alerted about a stolen vehicle near Campbellton Road and Myrtle Drive SW around 9 a.m. July 9.

The stolen vehicle was identified as a Buick lacrosse that had been carjacked earlier.

Upon searching the area, the officers located the stolen vehicle and observed 3 men lingering outside the vehicle.

As officers approached the men, they ran away. However, police were able to arrest them quickly.

One of the suspects, identified as Quintayvious Durham, was in possession of a Glock Model 44 22 Pistol along with a total of 22 round of live ammunition.

He was also in possession of the keys to the carjacked vehicle.

Durham is also a convicted felon out of Fulton County with 18 arrest cycles.

Lastly, Durham had an outstanding warrant out of Cobb County for an Aggravated Assault that occurred on June 23.

Durham was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction. He was transported to the Fulton County Jail without incident.

APD says in their Facebook post “repeat violent offenders are a heavy lift for our department.”

They also said, “Our hope is that this time, the courts will find a way to keep this dangerous suspect locked up for long enough to make him sorry he chose a life of crime.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.