Back-to-school event to offer free haircuts, school supplies

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - To help families prepare for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, The Confess Project, America’s first mental health awareness movement servicing the Black community, will be hosting a Back-To-School Block Party on July 31.

The event is intended to raise mental health awareness in the Atlanta community and support students by providing necessities like school supplies, backpacks, and haircuts for ages 6-17 ahead of the new school year. There will also be food, entertainment, game trucks, health screenings and more.

The Back-To-School Block Party will take place from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. at 320 Sunset Avenue NW in Atlanta. Those interested in attending can register here and those interested in volunteering for the event can sign up here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.