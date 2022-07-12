First Alert Forecast: Cloudy but dry today, rain returns tomorrow

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The potential for heavy rain and storms increases midweek as a cold front combines with incoming tropical moisture.

First Alert's Wednesday and Thursday (cbs46)

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies through the day, with highs in the mid 80s. An isolated shower is possible towards Central GA this afternoon, but Metro Atlanta remains dry.

High: 86° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 10%

What You Need to Know:

Spotty t-showers along an incoming cold front. (cbs46)

Scattered rain and a few storms return Wednesday as a cold front moves through. We are watching a disorganized low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico that has a low-end chance of strengthening into a named storm (Danielle) in the coming days. There is a chance it brings tropical rains to North Georgia through the day Thursday, with the highest chances being south of I-20. There is a LOT of uncertainty with this forecast for Thursday… it could be a washout, but it could also bring just a few showers. Check back for updates.

A tropical low has a low-end chance of strengthening into a named storm (Danielle). (cbs46)

