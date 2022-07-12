First sea turtle nest of the season hatches near Jekyll Island

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The Georgia Sea Turtle Center has completed its first sea turtle nest inventory of the season.

Last week research teams counted 141 hatched eggs of 146 total in a nest.

In a video posted to Facebook, you can see team members helping a new hatchling make it to the ocean.

In 2007, the Georgia Sea Turtle Center opened as Georgia’s premier sea turtle rehabilitation and education facility.

Georgia wildlife officials say sea turtle and manatee sightings are on the rise along the state’s coast and urge boaters to watch out to avoid hitting them.

Learn about sea turtle nest inventories here bit.ly/3IqWgCl

