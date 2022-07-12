Advertisement

First sea turtle nest of the season hatches near Jekyll Island

First sea turtle hatchling of 2022
First sea turtle hatchling of 2022(Georgia Sea Turtle Center)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The Georgia Sea Turtle Center has completed its first sea turtle nest inventory of the season.

Last week research teams counted 141 hatched eggs of 146 total in a nest.

In a video posted to Facebook, you can see team members helping a new hatchling make it to the ocean.

In 2007, the Georgia Sea Turtle Center opened as Georgia’s premier sea turtle rehabilitation and education facility.

Georgia wildlife officials say sea turtle and manatee sightings are on the rise along the state’s coast and urge boaters to watch out to avoid hitting them.

Learn about sea turtle nest inventories here bit.ly/3IqWgCl

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

DeKalb County Fire & Rescue personnel rescue a would-be burglar who found himself trapped in a...
Rescuers free possible burglar who found himself trapped in oven vent in DeKalb
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
Atlanta hemp stores call for release of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner
Stockbridge police officer honored for rescuing 3-year-old boy
Police officer honored for rescuing 3-year-old boy wandering from Stockbridge day care
Local hemp stores rally behind WNBA star Brittany Griner