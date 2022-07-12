Georgia ranks 9th as deadliest state for pedestrians

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Missing crosswalks, lanes that are too wide, missing sidewalks; a study by Smart Growth America finds road infrastructure issues like these can have fatal consequences for pedestrians.

”No one should have to die trying to get somewhere,” said Margaret Mullins with Propel ATL.

The report breaks down pedestrian fatalities by state, with Georgia ranking as the 9th deadliest state for pedestrians in the country.

”Across the board since 2009, pedestrian fatalities have been increasing,” said Mullins.

It also shows that poor road infrastructure hits low-income areas harder than others.

”That is a huge issue. Our transportation system is inequitable in the city, the state, and the U.S. That is a trend you see in the Dangerous By Design Report as well,” said Mullins.

Propel ATL is a local group of people who advocate for safer streets by changing policy, providing free safety courses, and bringing the community onto the same page to make roads safe for everyone.

”I think people really accept that driving is just a necessary part of life and sometimes there are crashes. We really don’t want that to be an accepted thing. We don’t want people to have to suffer, losing family members and friends, to something that is incredibly avoidable,” said Mullins.

The organization says change is tangible and it can save lives.

”People should be able to get places safely, easily, and sustainably,” said Mullins.

Advocates with Smart Growth America say that many times, roads are designed for the convenience of the driver, but they aren’t the only ones on the road.

They say, “streets must be designed in a way that makes dangerous behavior difficult and safe behavior easy.”

