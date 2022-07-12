Advertisement

Henry County jail inmate escapes from hospital while being treated

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped custody in Henry County.

The Henry County Police Department is looking for Logan Jacob Droxler who escaped the custody of officers while being treated at Henry Piedmont Hospital.

Anyone with information of Droxler’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective M. Sego at 770-288-8263, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

