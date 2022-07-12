Man shot at during armed carjacking in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are searching for three people after a man was shot at during an armed carjacking in southwest Atlanta.

It happened just before midnight on Cleveland Avenue. Investigators tell CBS46 a man entered the store while his car was parked and running outside. Moments later, three people in a Dodge Challenger pulled up beside the vehicle and one of them got into his car and drove off.

The man ran out of the store and gunfire was exchanged between him and the person in his vehicle. He sustained a graze wound to the shoulder, but ultimately the driver took off with his car.

Officers were called to the scene and were able to find the car abandoned near Anderson Avenue just half an hour later. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

It comes just days after a 29-year-old father was killed when three people attempted to take his car at a Gwinnett County gas station.

