Man shot inside northwest Atlanta gas station during attempted robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is recovering after an attempted robbery at a northwest Atlanta gas station.

According to investigators, the man was playing on gaming machines inside the store on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway when someone walked in and tried to rob him at gunpoint.

After shooting the man, police say the assailant, who is described as wearing all black, ran away.

The victim was taken to Grady Hospital. The investigation remains ongoing.

