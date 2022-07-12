Police looking for man who killed woman in apparent domestic violence incident
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are actively searching for a man after he was named a suspect in the shooting death of 45-year-old Angeles Santos.
According to investigators, the man, Salomón Ramos, accused Santos of having another man at the house moments before he allegedly shot and killed her.
RELATED: Atlanta’s Women’s Resource Center helping domestic violence survivors
It happened just after 5 p.m. on Sunday at the 1600 block of Brantford Drive. When officers arrived, they found Santos’ body with a visible gunshot wound.
Ramos remains on the run. If you see him, call police.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.