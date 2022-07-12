Police looking for man who killed woman in apparent domestic violence incident

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are actively searching for a man after he was named a suspect in the shooting death of 45-year-old Angeles Santos.

According to investigators, the man, Salomón Ramos, accused Santos of having another man at the house moments before he allegedly shot and killed her.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on Sunday at the 1600 block of Brantford Drive. When officers arrived, they found Santos’ body with a visible gunshot wound.

Ramos remains on the run. If you see him, call police.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

