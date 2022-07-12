Advertisement

Police officer honored for rescuing 3-year-old boy wandering from Stockbridge day care

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Stockbridge police officer is being recognized for rescuing a 3-year-old boy who wandered away from a daycare center.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday off of Rock Quarry Road near the ABC Early Learning Academy.

Stockbridge police officer Granville Brant said he spotted the boy walking and then brought him to his cruiser to escape the heat.

At Monday’s city council meeting Brant was honored with a commemorative coin.

The toddler’s mom, Ania Campos, told CBS46 she was first notified her son went missing after receiving a call from the police.

Campos said she’s upset no one told her until after it was all over.

