Scherzer shines as Mets cool off Braves 4-1 in series opener

New York Mets' Max Scherzer pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the St....
New York Mets' Max Scherzer pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(FRANK FRANKLIN II | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - Max Scherzer pitched seven strong innings, Luis Guillorme homered and drove in two runs, and the New York Mets beat Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves 4-1 in the opening game of their National League East showdown.

Pete Alonso also had two RBIs and Scherzer gave up only three hits, including Austin Riley’s 24th homer in the seventh.

That cut the Mets’ lead to one, but Guillorme answered with his homer off Darren O’Day in the eighth.

Robinson Canó, obtained by Atlanta for $1 in a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres on Sunday, had two hits in his Braves debut.

