20-year-old accused of killing man near barbershop wanted in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing another man near a barbershop on West Fayetteville Road.

Officers responded to a person shot call in April at around 4:13 p.m. On scene, police found the victim’s body with a visible gunshot wound.

Further investigation would uncover that the incident began as a dispute between a group of men and one of the barbers of the shop and escalated into a shoot-out in the parking lot just outside of the business.

Police are now searching for 20-year-old Jaimonnie, who is accused of fatally shooting the unnamed victim.

Jaimonnie is described as being 6-feet-5-inches tall and weighing 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Battery and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, contact Detective Rosas at 678-610-4708.

