Atlanta police searching for missing 76-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

Missing man William L. Mosley
Missing man William L. Mosley(Atlanta Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing 76-year-old Atlanta man with Alzheimer’s.

Officials tell CBS46 News William L. Mosley was last seen at 565 Regency Park Dr. in southwest Atlanta at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Mosley is described as African-American with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing black pants and a white shirt. He is listed as 5-feet-7-inches tall, and weighs 225 pounds.

If you know of his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

