CAPTURED: Man wanted in the killing of Clayton County teen located

19-year-old Ahmad Royal faces murder charges(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County police said a man wanted in connection with a teen’s murder has been located.

Police said 19-year-old Ahmad Royal faces murder charges in the alleged killing of 15-year-old Terrance Denson, an honor student at Midtown High School.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The family of a Clayton County teen is in shock after the 15-year-old was found shot to death at an apartment complex in College Park.

It happened just after midnight at the Gardenwood Apartments. Family members tell CBS46 the Midtown High School student was reportedly visiting a friend in the area.

The shooter is believed to have run away and remains at-large. A homicide investigation is underway.

