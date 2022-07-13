Fans of Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United among nation’s happiest

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you’re a fan of the Atlanta Braves or Atlanta United, you’re as happy as a clam.

That’s according to a new study from the website Online Betting Guide that ranked the nation’s 10 happiest fan bases by analyzing each teams‘ social media channels to reveal those with the most followers, average number of likes, and love-to-angry ratio, in order to calculate an overall fan happiness score.

In baseball, the defending World Champion Braves came in second only to Milwaukee Brewers, whose fan happiness score was 7.82. The Braves’ score was 7.51. The Braves are locked in a tight National League East division race with the New York Mets, who tied with another division rival, the Philadelphia Phillies, for 10th place, each with a fan happiness score of 5.69.

Atlanta United, the city’s Major League Soccer franchise, ranked second in its survey as well. With a fan happiness score of 6.39, only Austin FC (which handled the Five Stripes quite handily this past Saturday in a 3-0 victory) had a higher score, 7.25.

The New York Red Bulls came in 10th with a score of 5.59.

Autoplay Caption

The Braves also have the 6th happiest fan base across all sports. The NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies (8.53); Chicago Bulls (8.10); and Miami Heat (7.92) rank one through three, followed by the Brewers and the NBA’s Golden State Warriors (7.77), are the only teams ranked higher than the Braves.

Neither the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA nor the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons placed in the top 10 in their respective sports. The Falcons’ division rival New Orleans Saints have the NFL’s happiest fans, and fans of the Grizzlies’ are the NBA’s happiest.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.