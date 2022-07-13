Financial advisor explains how to handle record-high inflation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - U.S. inflation just hit its highest rate in four decades.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Wednesday that consumer prices jumped 9.1% last month. It’s the highest rate the country has seen since 1981, and it’s also higher than the 8.8% percent economists were predicting.

And now, that financial strain is only getting worse.

“Right before the pandemic happened, I was really giving people advice to move forward in doing other things to create additional income,” said Sean Harris, a business entrepreneur. “Regardless of how much you make, I first always recommend looking at your spending habits.”

Harris explains it’s time to take a hard look at the household budget, meaning don’t buy what you don’t need, and for the things you do need, buy in bulk.

“Another thing I would recommend is, look at your skill-set. So many times we have valuable skillsets where we are professionals, where we can take it and turn it into an e-book, for example, we can take it into consulting or tutoring service,” said Harris.

He says once you bring in extra income by monetizing your skills, it’s especially important to hold on to that income and grow it through investments.

However, he also gives a word of caution for common mistakes made during a time of financial uncertainty.

“The biggest mistake people make is rushing, panic mode. It’s like, ‘Hey the gas is going up, let’s go fill up our tank when the price goes down.’ And I think we have to think clearly because if you drive all the way across town, to save five cents in gas, you’re not saving,” said Harris.

He also advises parents to talk very openly to children about money and budgeting. He allows his children to shadow him during business meetings so that they can also get a better sense of how to manage their finances.

