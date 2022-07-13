Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain and storms today

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A cold front arrives today, bringing us cloudy skies and spotty t-storms today and tomorrow.

Wednesday Forecast:

Mostly cloudy to cloudy with scattered t-showers through the day, especially in the afternoon. Heavy rain is possible.

High: 86° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 60%

Scattered storms move through Metro Atlanta.
Scattered storms move through Metro Atlanta.(cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Clouds and showers linger through the day Thursday, but by Friday dry air arrives in North Georgia behind the cold front, setting up nicer weather for the weekend!

Dry air arrives behind a cold front for the weekend.
Dry air arrives behind a cold front for the weekend.(cbs46)

