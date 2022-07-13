FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain and storms today
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A cold front arrives today, bringing us cloudy skies and spotty t-storms today and tomorrow.
Wednesday Forecast:
Mostly cloudy to cloudy with scattered t-showers through the day, especially in the afternoon. Heavy rain is possible.
High: 86° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 60%
What You Need to Know:
Clouds and showers linger through the day Thursday, but by Friday dry air arrives in North Georgia behind the cold front, setting up nicer weather for the weekend!
