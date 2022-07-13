Hole creates ‘sinking situation’ for Peachtree Corners businesses

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A sinking situation in Peachtree Corners has local businesses frustrated. Owners say it’s impacting incoming traffic, business, and safety.

The hole is more than 20 feet wide and more than 14 feet deep. The gaping and dirty problem is only expected to get murkier and not just because of this week’s rain. The drainage, the costs, and the jurisdiction mean no easy solution.

“If it rains, it will probably become bigger,” said Pastor Henry Zamora. “Everybody is worried about that.”

There’s a ‘hole’ lot of concern at 6941 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. The situation is affecting access to Zamora’s church, Harvest International, just one of the handful of properties at the business center. Church services begin this Friday but Zamora jokes he’s limiting his warm embrace.

“Everyone is welcome, except the hole,” he laughed.

It’s been hard to laugh for Eddie Ausband. He owns the ServPro Norcross and most of the road where the sinkhole began to swell this weekend, making it difficult for his utility trucks to enter and exit the property, which falls into the jurisdiction of Peachtree Corners.

“The problem is time is critical for me. I am, for all practical purposes, out of business,” explained Ausband.

While it’s considered to be on private property, he says the pipe beneath - which runs through parts of state-owned Peachtree Industrial Blvd. - acts as drainage for areas nearby. Owners say they learned the pipe is also ruptured.

So when a contractor estimated “between $300,000 and $500,000,” Ausband felt there should be a collective responsibility between the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), Gwinnett County, and the city of Peachtree Corners.

“I don’t know what’s fair and what’s not but I just need all the municipalities and departments really where we can just sit down together and work through these things.”

CBS46 went to the city, county, and state for comment. While no official has committed to a resolution or timeline, GDOT confirmed it has sent inspectors out but coordination would have to come from the city.

The city told CBS46 they’re looking for the county to assist. CBS46 is still waiting on an official comment from the county.

“I hope something happens for this to be solved,” added Zamora.

