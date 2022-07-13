Man arrested in Gwinnett County after investigation uncovers alleged sex crimes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man accused of committing internet sex crimes is behind bars following an investigation by Gwinnett County authorities.

The investigation, carried out by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit (TRACE), led to numerous charges against Richmond Totimeh including Use of Computer Service to Seduce a Child, Obscene Internet Contact with a Child, and Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Child Molestation by Sodomy.

Totimeh currently remains at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

Law enforcement officials are encouraging parents, guardians and family members to monitor their children’s internet usage.

If you or someone you know is a victim of Internet Crimes Against Children, please contact the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office TRACE Tip Line at 770-619-6655.

