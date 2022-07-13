Man killed near Candler Road gas station, police looking for shooter

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead after an altercation between customers at a gas station in DeKalb County took a violent turn.

It happened just after 2:20 a.m. Wednesday on Candler Road. According to police, the customer shot the man twice before running away.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. Police are gathering evidence from the scene and pulling surveillance video in hopes to find the gunman.

The shooting comes on the heels of some new legislation crafted by city council members to require gas stations to have surveillance cameras at every dock in order to keep their business licenses.

City officials pushing for the legislation say the surveillance footage could aid in situations just like this one on Candler Road.

