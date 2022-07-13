Metro Atlanta population spiked by 65,000 over 12-month span

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The metro Atlanta area added nearly 65,000 residents during the 12 months ending in April 2022. That increased the 11-county population to 5.1 million, according to Atlanta Regional Commission officials.

Officials say Gwinnett County added 13,460 new residents, the most out of metro Atlanta counties. Next on the list were: Fulton with an increase of 11,200 residents, Cobb with 6,900 and Cherokee with 6,890.

“We are clearly recovering from the initial shock of the pandemic in 2020,” said Anna Roach, Executive Director of ARC. “These population gains are encouraging, and they are a testament to the quality of life metro Atlanta offers. As we look to the future, we must continue to work on housing affordability, access to transit, transportation infrastructure, and other critical issues so that we foster a region where everyone thrives.”

The City of Atlanta added 5,070 new residents between 2021 and 2022, improving the population to 532,000 according to World Population Review.

