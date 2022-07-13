Motorcyclist charged with DUI after slamming into stopped vehicle in Duluth

DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) - A motorcyclist is facing a slew of charges after slamming into the back of a vehicle Tuesday in Duluth.

The Duluth Police Department says just before 8:30 p.m., DPD officers responded to a motorcycle crash with injuries. When officers and firefighters arrived, they found an unconscious motorcyclist and began rendering aid.

Witnesses reported that the motorcycle was driving at a high rate of speed before crashing into the back of a stopped vehicle.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

Officers determined the motorcyclist was under the influence of alcohol and charged them with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (DUI), Reckless Driving, Driving without a Valid License, No Proof of Insurance, Improper Passing on the Left, Too Fast for Conditions, Driving within the Median, among others.

