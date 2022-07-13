Police, state investigating DeKalb County daycare for child abuse.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) – Police and state officials are investigating the Appletree Learning Center and Academy in Stone Mountain after a parent came forward alleging “inappropriate discipline with toddlers,” according to a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.

A parent of the enrolled child reported the incident to DeKalb County Police on Tuesday, per the state spokesperson.

CBS46 News talked with parents outside the daycare as they picked up their kids on Wednesday.

“I haven’t heard anything about abuse here,” said Ariel Lavalais, picking up her 3-year-old child.

“I love it. All three of my kids have gone here. And if I would have known any allegations of abuse then I wouldn’t have enrolled all three of my kids. It’s been a good past ten years.”

DeKalb Police wrote on their Facebook page that the department is investigating a “child abuse incident.”

Police officials requested parents of any children that may have been a victim to reach out to the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

Other parents on Wednesday were also surprised to hear of the allegations.

“They learn a lot. They are loved as far as I know. I’ve never had any incidences with my daughter. No markings. She doesn’t seem to be afraid of anyone here,” said Lisa Carrol.

CBS46 News tried to talk with staff from the daycare center but they declined to comment before driving away.

A spokesperson for the state said investigations typically take 30 days.

There are roughly 4,500 licensed child-care programs in Georgia with more than 335,000 kids in attendance.

The state encourages any parent to self-report any issues with programs by calling 404-656-5957 or emailing ccscomplaints@decal.ga.gov.

You can remain anonymous.

The state also conducts two inspections unannounced annually at every licensed facility.

