Roswell police need your help identifying wandering toddler

Wandering boy found in Roswell
Wandering boy found in Roswell(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell police are asking for the public’s help finding the family of a young boy after he was found wandering near an apartment complex on Calibre Creek Parkway.

Officers found the boy, believed to be 2-3 years old, at around 1:30 a.m. Police say they canvassed nearby buildings but were not able to locate his caregivers.

If you can identify this child, or have any information, please call the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100.

