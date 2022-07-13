Advertisement

Shoppers react to grocery prices reaching an all-time high

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grocery inflation reached a record high last month, up by 15%, according to experts.

Data from Numerator says the food items most impacted are frozen meat, chips, and poultry.

Shoppers in metro Atlanta told CBS46 they are noticing the price increase on most items in their carts.

“Extremely high,” Dameon Diaz said. “I can’t get any salmon now, I mean, I can if I want to spend an arm or leg.”

According to the data, it’s beverages that are the most impacted by rising prices.

Numerator continued to say that because of the high prices, some people are turning to clubs and dollar stores to save.

