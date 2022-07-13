Sisters fundraise to keep young siblings legacies alive

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two sisters in their early twenties are planning the funerals of two even younger Georgia siblings who drowned. They say they are trying to give their brother and sister the funerals they deserve, and a local organization is using their platform to help.

The sisters tell CBS46 Gabby was smart and creative, she would give the people she loved little homemade crafts as gifts. JJ was generous and loved to share, he was also a talented dancer.

”She told me she was going to the beach and I was like, ‘Y’all have fun. Be safe,’” said JJ and Gabby’s 23 year old sister, Sierra Walker.

Your twenties are not supposed to be soaked in grief and loss. You are not supposed to be planning the funerals of your 7 year old brother and 12 year old sister, less than 2 years after burying your mother but that is exactly where sisters, Ashanti and Sierra are standing.

”It hurts so bad,” said JJ and Gabby’s 20 year old sister, Ashanti Evans.

”They were so young,” said Walker.

JJ and Gabby were on vacation with a family member in Florida when they died. Ashanti and Sierra were not there.

”This lake has a drop in it. A 12 foot drop,” said Walker, “The divers ended up finding JJ but he was pronounced dead on scene. They ended up finding Gabby. They tried to keep her alive…they couldn’t, they couldn’t. They, couldn’t.”

The sisters are coping by sticking together, alongside the family members they still have. They are keeping the legacy of their baby brother and sister alive, by sharing their photos and talking about their lives, even planning a funeral they feel, the kids deserve. Gabby and JJ were part of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. The organization is using their platform to try and help Ashanti and Sierra reach their GoFund Me goal. The club is also walking Gabby and JJ’s Boys and Girls Club friends, through their deaths. They are partnering with community organizations to make sure the kids have the support they need.

”Even though they are young people, they are still human beings. They feel hurt. They feel when there is a loss. They understand what loss means. Maybe not every aspect of it but when that happens, we do take our time out as club community to reflect, to talk about what those young people meant to us,” said Terri Fishback with Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta.

Blue and pink flowers can be sent in Gabby and JJ’s names to Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services 1410 GA- 138, Riverdale, GA, 30296

Blue was JJ’s favorite color. Pink was Gabby’s.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.