Advertisement

Sweet success for two young chefs from Hall County

Two young Hall County chefs win Southeast Regional Junior Chef Competition
Two young Hall County chefs win competition
Two young Hall County chefs win competition(CBS46News)
By Miles Montgomery and Tracye Hutchins
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two young Hall County chefs won first place in the Southeast Regional Junior Chef competition, taking home a $10,000 prize.

The Georgia Department of Education’s School Nutrition program recognized Halle and Walker Barrett for their winning recipe: southern sweet and sour chicken.

Two young Hall County chefs win competition
Two young Hall County chefs win competition(CBS46 News)

According to their recipe, it takes about 45 minutes to cook and it looks delicious.

Two young Hall County chefs win competition
Two young Hall County chefs win competition(CBS46News)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
Phishing attacks hit all-time high
Parents of missing toddler located
Boy found alone reunited with family
You can get free fries this week from McDonald's and Wendy's.
Wayback Burgers celebrates National French Fry Day with free fries