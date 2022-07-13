Sweet success for two young chefs from Hall County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two young Hall County chefs won first place in the Southeast Regional Junior Chef competition, taking home a $10,000 prize.

The Georgia Department of Education’s School Nutrition program recognized Halle and Walker Barrett for their winning recipe: southern sweet and sour chicken.

Two young Hall County chefs win competition (CBS46 News)

According to their recipe, it takes about 45 minutes to cook and it looks delicious.

