Sweet success for two young chefs from Hall County

Two young Hall County chefs win Southeast Regional Junior Chef Competition
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two young Hall County chefs won first place in the Southeast Regional Junior Chef competition, taking home a $10,000 prize.
The Georgia Department of Education’s School Nutrition program recognized Halle and Walker Barrett for their winning recipe: southern sweet and sour chicken.
According to their recipe, it takes about 45 minutes to cook and it looks delicious.
