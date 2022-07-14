10-year-old Cherokee County boy wakes parents, saves family from fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A 10-year-old Cherokee County boy is being recognized for being alert and helping his family escape after their home caught fire Thursday morning.

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire around 2 a.m. at 119 Silver Creek Dr. off Highway 108 after a caller said the front porch of their home was on fire.

“The fire was discovered by a 10-year-old boy who woke up to what he believed was the sound of fireworks. He looked out of his bedroom window and observed the front porch and roofline heavily involved in fire. He woke his family and they all evacuated safely,” said Cherokee County Battalion Chief, Ricky Collett.

Officials said the family of four includes Adam Knight and his wife, Clare, and their two children, Zizo and an 18-month-old boy, Khalid.

Cherokee County fire (Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services)

According to Mr. Knight, the roof of the home caved in not long after his family escaped. The home had extensive damage.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist the family. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

