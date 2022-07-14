Advertisement

$10,000 reward offered in South Fulton arson investigation

Crews battle two-structure fire in South Fulton on Thursday.
Crews battle two-structure fire in South Fulton on Thursday.(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) - Members of the South Fulton Fire Rescue Department and the Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office have offered a $10,000 reward in helping locate, identify and arrest whoever is responsible for arson in a two-structure fire in South Fulton on June 30.

Authorities responded to a fire around 9:30 p.m. at a vacant structure on the 5600 block of Mason Road near Hunter Street.

Roughly 30 firefighters battled a two-structure blaze that also spread to Orange Petit Academy on the evening of June 30 and into the following morning, according to officials.

No injuries were reported, according to Captain Eric Jackson with South Fulton Fire & Rescue.

If anybody has any information regarding these intentionally set fires, they are asked to contact Georgia Arson Control at 1-800-282-5804. A reward of up to $10,000.00 could be awarded for information to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the fire.

