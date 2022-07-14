Atlanta 911 dispatchers look to hire additional call takers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Thursday morning Atlanta E-911 dispatchers held their Donut with a Dispatcher at Hero Donuts on Georgia Avenue in Southeast Atlanta to attract new talent to the job.

”We save lives everyday...we’re the first, first responder,” Nine year veteran Atlanta E-911 dispatcher unit Brittney Williams.

Williams is one of 120 emergency dispatchers who spent Thursday not answering emergency calls, but answering questions and providing insight into the dispatcher profession in Metro Atlanta.

”Answering the call is a rush of different emotions, from panic to relief when you are actually able to help the people in their time of need. It’s a whole gamut of emotions.”

Atlanta E-911 dispatchers said their unit answers around 3,000 calls a day from those in need of help.

“It all starts from the location if we know where you are we can send fire fighters, ems and police your way.”

Williams said they have seen a dramatic increase in calls. Last year in total they say they answered at least 1.2 million calls for help throughout the Metro Atlanta area.

Atlanta E-911 told CBS46 they just need to hire at least 14 more dispatchers who feel called to answer.

”You have to have a passion for the job. This isn’t one of those jobs that you can kind of like it or kind of get through it. You really have to have a love for your city, the community, the people and want to help,” Williams said.

If you are interested in becoming a dispatcher you can click this link.

https://www.atlantapd.org/about-apd/divisions/e-911-communications-division

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.