Atlanta Braves to distribute 500 championship rings to gameday staff

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves are set to distribute more than 500 World Series championship rings to their gameday staff in a special ceremony Thursday evening at Truist Park.

Team officials say “those who help make visits to Truist Park so memorable, including staff from guest services, security, field crew, entertainment teams, and more,” will be honored.

The Braves staff will enter at the third base gate for a special program along the first base line, culminating with the presentation of their 2021 World Series rings and remarks by Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller, officials add.

Staff will also be able to have professional photos taken with their rings and the World Series Trophy.

The Braves will also host Gameday Staff Appreciation Weekend when the Los Angeles Angels visit Truist Park, July 22-24.

The Braves’ World Series Trophy Tour is continuing across South Georgia and is not expected to return to the Atlanta area until the end of August.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.