Advertisement

Atlanta Braves to distribute 500 championship rings to gameday staff

Truist Park is seen before Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series between the...
Truist Park is seen before Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves are set to distribute more than 500 World Series championship rings to their gameday staff in a special ceremony Thursday evening at Truist Park.

Team officials say “those who help make visits to Truist Park so memorable, including staff from guest services, security, field crew, entertainment teams, and more,” will be honored.

The Braves staff will enter at the third base gate for a special program along the first base line, culminating with the presentation of their 2021 World Series rings and remarks by Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller, officials add.

Staff will also be able to have professional photos taken with their rings and the World Series Trophy.

The Braves will also host Gameday Staff Appreciation Weekend when the Los Angeles Angels visit Truist Park, July 22-24.

The Braves’ World Series Trophy Tour is continuing across South Georgia and is not expected to return to the Atlanta area until the end of August.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Online Betting Guide ranked the 10 happiest fan bases across the nation by analyzing each...
Who are the happiest fans in the nation?
Atlanta Braves grant wish to boy
Atlanta Braves and Make-A-Wish grant wish for young leukemia survivor
New York Mets' Max Scherzer pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the St....
Scherzer shines as Mets cool off Braves 4-1 in series opener
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates after hitting a three-run home run off Washington...
5 Atlanta Braves team members headed to All-Star Game in July