Atlanta shooting leaves one dead, investigation underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a shooting Thursday morning in Atlanta left one man dead.

According to officials, police responded to 1133 Huff Rd. after reports of a person shot around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, police found a man who appeared to have been shot.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by Grady emergency officials.

According to police, the shooter remained on the scene and investigators are meeting with him.

The identity of the shooter and the victim have not been released by police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you updates as soon as they become available.

