Clarkston daycare under investigation following allegations of child abuse

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating an alleged child abuse incident at a Clarkston daycare after a mother came forward with concerns about what she saw on surveillance video.

In an email to CBS46, the mother described seeing her 3-year-old son allegedly “punched in the face, pulled by his hair, slammed in the corner and pushed over a chair” at the Clarkston First Baptist Academy; something she says led her to contact police.

Authorities confirm an investigation into the allegations is ongoing. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning Child Care Services Division confirms they have also opened an investigation into Clarkston First Baptist Academy.

The mother claims she found scars and bruises on her child’s arm and when she confronted his teachers and staff she was told the marks were not tied to the July 6 incident.

A letter sent to her from the Academy’s Administrative Director states a “thorough investigation was conducted” and “no action by staff or otherwise indicate or coincide with the marks observed on (the child’s) underarms.”

The letter acknowledged a “need for some classroom restructuring and additional staff training in addressing challenging behaviors,” citing that tensions were high in the classroom on that day.

But an initial report filed by the Clarkston Police Department officer who responded to the scene claims the surveillance video does show the child being thrown down several times, pulled off the ground by his hair and punched and slapped multiple times.

This comes just one day after a parent came forward with allegations of child abuse against a Stone Mountain daycare. Police and state officials are investigating the matter.

This is a developing story.

