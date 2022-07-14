First Alert Forecast: Dry Air Settles in for the Weekend
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dry air moves in today, and sunshine returns for the weekend.
Thursday Forecast
Cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Low rain chances.
High: 88°
Average High: 90°
Chance of Rain: 20% south
What You Need to Know:
Dry air settles in for the weekend! Expect sunshine to return Friday, with intervals of clouds and sun and seasonal highs near 90.
