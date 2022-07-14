Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Dry Air Settles in for the Weekend

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dry air moves in today, and sunshine returns for the weekend.

Low rain chances over the next several days.
Thursday Forecast

Cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Low rain chances.

High: 88°

Average High: 90°

Chance of Rain: 20% south

What You Need to Know:

Dry air settles in for the weekend! Expect sunshine to return Friday, with intervals of clouds and sun and seasonal highs near 90.

Low rain chances with highs near 90.
