Free Narcan and $2 Fentanyl test strips available at Atlanta pharmacy

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - ”If you think you need to use it. The first thing you need to do is call 911. Then get this,” said Little Five Points Pharmacy, Pharmacist Ira Katz while holding up a box of Narcan.

The Georgia Council on Substance Abuse focuses on addiction education, advocacy, training and peer recovery and support.

“This can save your life as well if you test before you use,” said Katz about Fentanyl test strips.

The opioid crisis, drug overdoses, are not just numbers the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse sees reflected in research, crews are facing these issues head on, meeting the people who are directly impacted.

”I think there is a huge stigma that has to do with substance use disorders and people think of addicts or junkies and they think of those people and they don’t think of people like me,” said Neil Campbell with Georgia Council on Substance Abuse.

They say accessibility to products like Narcan and fentanyl test strips, don’t just save lives, they keep hope alive for people struggling with addiction.

”You just never know. Take the compassionate route. It might not be someone in your immediate family, but it may be someone you know or a family friend. This stuff works. It saves lives every single day....as long as someone is breathing, they have the opportunity for recovery,” said Campbell.

It is that message of hope that keeps Narcan and Fentanyl test strips on the shelves at Little Five Points.

They hope other pharmacies follow their lead.

”I am wearing a badge. I don’t know if you can see it, but it says, “Never use alone.” Now we are addressing illicit drug problems which are a huge problem. I am not here to critique that. I am here to save lives,” said Katz while holding up a box of Narcan.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.