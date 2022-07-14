Advertisement

Fundraiser to help benefit Atlanta charities set for this weekend

Chattahoochee food works gives back event
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Sean O’Keefe joined our Wake Up Atlanta segment Thursday morning to talk about the Chattahoochee Food Works gives back event and share tips on a great recipe.

The fundraiser help benefit two charities, the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance and EDIN (Education and Insight into Eating Disorders).  

For more information, visit gaovariancancer.org or myedin.org.

