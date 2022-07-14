ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The first Induction Class for the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame was announced Thursday.

Our CBS46 Sports Director Fred Kahlil is a board member and voter on the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame and was excited about the decision.

“As a board member and fellow voter, I am excited about this first class and future NFL Hall of Famers that show the outstanding high school football players in the state of Georgia,” he said.

The only unanimous choice is the great Herschel Walker. The inductees include Fran Tarkenton, Shannon Sharpe, Calvin Johnson, Mel Blount, Champ Bailey, Hines Ward, Eric Berry and Terrence Edwards among others.

Here is the inaugural class:

Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame class announced (Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame)

