Investigation uncovers correctional officer was sexually involved with inmate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Douglas County Correctional Officer was arrested after an investigation uncovered performing oral sodomy and kissing an inmate at the jail.

Leigh Lewis appeared before Judge Barbara Caldwell on Thursday morning for violation of oath by a public officer and sexual assault by the correctional employee.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office officials received a letter written by an inmate alleging Lewis was sexually involved with another inmate.

Investigators reviewed the video of the inmate’s housing unit and according to officials, were able to corroborate the information received. Lewis was then interviewed by investigators and admitted that she had in fact kissed and performed oral sodomy on an inmate in custody. Lewis received a $30,000 bond.

Lewis worked for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher before transferring to the jail division, Sheriff Tim Pounds told CBS46 News.

“When my officers do right, are within the law and my policy, I will stand by their side and fight with them all the way,” said Pounds. “I will not cave to political pressure or a court of public opinion. However, if one of them knowingly and willfully violate the law, and the public’s trust, this is what is going to happen to them. I have many great officers and I’m not going to allow one bad apple to spoil the bunch.”

