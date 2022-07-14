Kemp, Warnock leading in new Georgia AARP poll

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock are leading in their respective races for reelection, according to a new poll that includes a consistently reliable voting bloc: Georgians age 50 and above.

According to an AARP Georgia poll, Kemp is leading Democrat Stacey Abrams by a margin of 52% to 45%. Kemp holds a larger advantage (56%-41%) among voters age 50 and older.

Warnock holds a 50% to 47% lead over Republican Herschel Walker, but Walker has a narrow lead (52% to 46%) among voters 50 and older.

AARP commissioned the bipartisan polling team of Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research to conduct the survey. The firms interviewed 1,197 likely Georgia voters, which includes a statewide representative sample of 500 likely voters, with an oversample of 550 likely voters age 50 and older and an additional oversample of 147 Black likely voters age 50 and older.

The poll was conducted July 5-11, 2022. The margin of sampling error for the 500 statewide sample is plus/minus 4.4%. The 815 total sample of voters 50+ is plus/minus 3.4%, and for the 400 total sample of Black voters 50+, it is plus/minus 4.9%.

RELATED: CBS46′ political coverage

In 2018, according to AARP Georgia, voters age 50 and above made up nearly 55% of the electorate.

“Georgia voters 50 and over are a critical voting demographic that all candidates are competing for in this midterm election,” said Debra Tyler Horton, AARP Georgia’s state director. “With the price of necessities like gas, groceries and prescription drugs skyrocketing, Georgians want their leaders to provide solutions to inflation and the rising cost of living. The message is clear: if candidates want to win, they should pay attention to the issues that matter to Georgians 50-plus.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.