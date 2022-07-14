Major crash on I-575 north halts rush hour traffic

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - A crash on I-575 northbound by the Sixes Road exit has halted rush hour traffic Thursday evening.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office traffic unit is also working with Holly Springs authorities, according to officials.

According to 511ga.org, there is a “major accident” that is currently blocking all lanes.

Motorists traveling north are highly encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid extreme delays.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as soon as they become available.

