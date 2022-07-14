One shot, another injured after a bizarre encounter in northwest Atlanta
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One man was shot and another was injured after a bizarre encounter with a stranger in northwest Atlanta Wednesday night.
Atlanta Police officials tell CBS46 News two men were sitting outside 2479 Abner Terr. NW around 11:30 p.m. when they were approached by another male. The unknown male asked if they knew someone and when they said they didn’t, they were attacked. One man was struck with a gun and another was shot.
Authorities say the men were alert, conscious and breathing and transported to a nearby hospital.
One victim suffered a laceration to the head and one had a graze wound from a bullet.
There is no additional information. The investigation continues.
