Out and About in the ATL | July 15-17, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you have had a long week, it’s time to get out and enjoy yourself this weekend. Here are some ways to get out and about in metro Atlanta this weekend:

FRIDAY

Beach Bash 2022 is happening at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. There will be music from the 70s and 80s, food trucks, face painting, a waterslie, hula hoop contest and more.

Epicurean Atlanta is hosting Wine Around the World: A Blind Tasting Showdown. elly Cornett of A Cork in the Road, LLC is teaming up with Joe Herrig, Director of Education for Georgia Crown, to host a fun night of blind tasting battles and some stunning old- vs new-world matchups.

Circus Vazquez, featuring unforgettable one-of-a-kind performances by an international cast of circus superstars, opens at Plaza Fiesta on Buford Highway East.

LIVE in the DTL presents “Simply Spice -- A Spice Girls Tribute” on the Lawrenceville Lawn. Lawn chairs and blankets welcome. Food vendors onsite.

It’s Jazz Night at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta. Enjoy live jazz, cocktails and light food fare while exploring the galleries. Curated by Sabor! Brass Band.

The Eagles tribute band One the Border from Charlotte, North Carolina, is performing at MadLife Stage & Studios in Woodstock.

“New Moon: A Twilight Dance Party” is happening at The Masquerade at Underground Atlanta. DJ BrayK-47 will spin the tunes.

SATURDAY

The third annual John Lewis Memorial Freedom Ride celebrates the life and legacy of Congressman John Robert Lewis. More than 500 people participated last year. Ride begins at 502 Pryor Street.

The 5th annual Jeep Jam is happening in Lithia Springs. There will be a Jeep show, vendors and DJ Lady Speed Stick will spin tunes.

It’s Reptile Day at Fernbank Museum. Come face-to-face with live reptiles and amphibians, including snakes, tortoises, lizards and more.

Jazz in the Alley at Betty Mauldin Park in Norcross will feature saxophonist Dexter Tolson and the violin + guitar duo Unknown Lyric. Fans are encouraged to bring their picnic baskets, lawn chairs, savory snacks, and beverages. Also, local eateries and food trucks/vendors will be jazzing things up with some to-go chef specials.

The River Rock Concert & Festival featuring Smokey Jones and the 3 Dollar Pistols is happening at Etowah River Park. Food trucks, beverage vendors, a children’s area with inflatables, ad more.

The Stockbridge Amphitheater is hosting an All White Attire Party featuring the Stylistics, Enchantment, The Legendary Blues Notes with Sugar Bear, The Delfonics, and Heatwave. The host of the 70s Soul Jam will be Jimmy “JJ” Walker.

Movie Night at the Strand Theatre in Marietta will feature “Rear Window,” the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock movie about a wheelchair-bound photographer who spies on his neighbors from his Greenwich Village courtyard apartment window and believes one of them committed murder. Pre-show concert on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ.

Malcolm Jamal-Warner is headlining Poetry After Dark featuring the music of Claytoven at Apache XLR on Marietta Street NW. Special guest poet Mainstreet Speaks and DJ Queen Sheba X on the wheels.

Downtown Live: Jazz & Seafood in Hapeville will feature delicious seafood and performances by The Velvet Tones and Major Scale Band.

SUNDAY

The Gospel Brunch at City Winery Atlanta will feature singer, rapper, songwriter and producer Canton “Cajo” Jones. Canton is the pastor of Free Life Church in Jonesboro.

Mimosa Fest is happening at Live! at The Battery. There will be a variety of mimosas, live music, delicious brunch bites, games and more.

The Legendary Tour with Earthquake featuring Donnell Rawlings is coming to Mable House Amphitheatre in Mableton.

The Doobie Brothers’ 50th Anniversary Tour is stopping at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta. Special guest The Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

If you would like to submit an item for Out and About in the ATL, send an email to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.

