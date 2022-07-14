Police wanted in connection to Cobb County Texaco burglary identified

ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have identified a 22-year-old Newnan man wanted in connection to a smash-and-grab at a Cobb County Texaco gas station on May 25.

Police say Wilbert Demond Holmes Jr. has been formally charged with burglary, theft by taking, and two counts of criminal damage to property.

According to investigators, Holmes Jr. drove a pick-up truck through the front of the store and attempted to remove the ATM, which was found at the scene near the front door.

Video surveillance revealed Holmes Jr. was wearing a black hoodie, black face mask, long green pants and black and white shoes. He exited a white Ford Transit U-Haul van and forcefully entered the business. After several failed attempts, officials say he then drove the U-Haul van through the front of the store, grabbed the ATM and fled the scene.

Authorities located an abandoned Ford Transit U-Haul van at a store on Canton Road; investigators determined the U-Haul van was stolen. Officials say a follow-up from the LaGrange Police Department based on a similar incident helped in this case.

Officials say Holmes was last known to drive a silver 2004 Saturn Ion with Georgia license plate CSG4306.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.

