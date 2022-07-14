Restaurant Report Card: Parkside District fails with 43; Armando’s Caribe scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A popular seafood and meat eatery on Parkside Walk Lane in Lawrenceville is in trouble with the health department this week.

Parkside District scored 43-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on a routine inspection. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, multiple containers were stored as clean, but stacked wet. And chicken salad, shrimp, mussels, salmon, rice, and tuna salad were at unsafe temperatures.

The manager said he was not working the day of the inspection, but he assured us all violations have been corrected. Still, we found one he forgot about. The wrong health score was posted in the restaurant.

Moments later, the manager went to look at the score and found the current failing report hidden on a shelf.

“I don’t know what was going on with that,” Parkside District Manager Steph Rych said.

Now to some other scores, in Clayton County, Lazy Crab on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro earned 88 points on a reinspection after failing a week ago. In Fulton County, Los Rancheros on Dunwoody Club Drive in Atlanta received a 96. And in Clarke County, Strickland’s restaurant on Atlanta Highway in Athens picked up 98-points.

And at Armando’s Caribe on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth, they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations - they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. And now a two-time winner. They’ve been in the community for 18 years. They are family owned and operated and there are several items on the menu of either Spanish, Mexican or Cuban influences. Everything comes out of the kitchen piping hot. They serve some of the best Cuban coffee in town and they have a wide selection of Spanish wines. On the menu, they have arroz con pollo, paella, cazuela de mariscos, seafood tacos and molcajete. Boy, that’s good!

