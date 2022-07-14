Several Black-owned businesses opening along Atlanta BeltLine

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several Black-owned businesses are preparing to open along Atlanta’s BeltLine as part of a pilot program.

Six shops were selected to launch the BeltLine Marketplace by setting up shop in custom containers along the Eastside and Westside trails.

City of Atlanta officials, including Mayor Andre Dickens, welcomed the businesses Wednesday afternoon.

“CocoCakes by Coco” is one of the businesses that was selected. Corey McDonald and his partners told CBS46 they are thrilled to be a part of this.

“The history of the BeltLine... it’s a tremendous opportunity to be one of six,” the company said.

The Atlanta BeltLine Marketplace is a program that addresses commercial affordability and helps incubate Black-owned businesses.

Each of the businesses will go through intensive incubator training to help them reach their business goals.

Talia Jones, who owns Good As Burgers, said the location and concept are ideal.

“It’s huge because we don’t get as many opportunities as other races,” she said. “This is opening up a whole new opportunity for us.”

The businesses will be open from July through November.

